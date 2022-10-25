Ever since Bigg Boss 16 has started, the contestants are grabbing eyeballs every day with either with their controversial statements, love equations or for their nasty fights inside the house. The overall TRP of the show is also reportedly been quite decent.

Till date, the show has seen two evictions of Manya Singh and Sreejita De due to less number of votes. However, of late, there were reports that Abdu Rozik's rival in the UFC ring Hasbullah Magomedov might come in as a wild card on Bigg Boss 16.

But latest reports suggest that even if the makers manage to bring Hasbullah from Dubai, he won't be able to speak Hindi at all which is a very important criteria for the show. Thus, it is not happening any time soon.

Meanwhile, a BollywoodLife report claimed a source revealing that the coming week will see the first wild cards entering the show. It also stated that it seems Sreejita De, who was the first evicted contestant of the show, is all set to be back as the channel feels she has good potential. The fans really liked Sreejita De on the show as she was pretty opinionated inside the show.

In addition, the makers are also planning to bring television actress Riddhima Pandit in the show. The actress was a part of Bigg Boss OTT in 2021. The two will apparently make a joint entry on the show. Well, all we can do is wait and watch to witness the first wild cards of the ongoing season.