After her big proposal announcement on social media, Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan spent her Diwali night with her fiancé Nupur Shikhare and his mom, Pritam Shikhare. They were also joined by a few friends for a special intimate Diwali bash. Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Ira wrote, "Happy Diwali."

Ira Khan celebrates Diwali with fiance

The pictures showed Ira Khan dressed in a beige saree with sleeveless blouse. While, Nupur wore a yellow kurta with black pants. In the first picture, Ira can be seen posing at the camera and Nupur was looking at her with his arms around. The next photo featured the couple smiling together in a mushy pose.

Ira also shared photos where she was seen posing with others who appear to be her close ones. In another photo, Ira was spotted holding s'mores, while another photo showed her posing with Nupur's mom, Pritam, in a garden area.

Some of the fans responded to the post quite affectionately and extended greetings to her. One of them commented, "Looking radiant. Happy to see you happy," while another user said, "Happy deepavali to the both of you. Stay happy." On the other hand, a certain section of the netizen trolled Ira for her traditional look. One user asked, "Diwali pe dhoti kyu pehni hai ira ne?" Another said, "looking disgusting".

Ira Khan's engagement

Last month, Ira Khan got engaged to the celebrity fitness coach and she announced their engagement on Instagram with a sweet proposal video. Nupur asked the big question to Ira during one of his cycling events. He kissed her and went down on his knees, asking "Will you marry me?" Ira replied, "Yes." Ira has been dating Nupur, who was her fitness trainer, for more than two years now.

Ira Khan is the daughter of Aamir Khan and his ex-wife, Reena Dutta. She also has a brother, Junaid Khan.