A few days ago, there were reports that Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif have been approached to step into the shoes of Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini for the remake of 1982 hit comedy Satte Pe Satta. It was reported that the remake will be directed by Rohit Shetty and Farah Khan. However, when Katrina was recently asked about the reports of her being cast opposite SRK on screen for the remake, she nodded her head in disapproval.

Shutting down all the rumours, Katrina was recently quoted by the media saying that nothing is happening of that sort at the moment.

Katrina and SRK have previous worked in Jab Tak Hai Jaan and Zero. When the starlet was asked if she would be happy to share screen again with SRK in a movie after Zero failure, she said that she would definitely do a film with him if a good script comes up.

Katrina is currently promoting Bharat wherein she is romantically paired opposite Salman Khan. The movie is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar who had earlier directed the two actors in Tiger Zinda Hai which went on become a blockbuster hit at the box office.

Riding high on the immense buzz, Bharat is expected to rake in moolah at the box office as the movie hits the theatres on this Eid on June 5. The movie also stars Disha Patani, Tabu, Jackie Shroff and others in prominent roles.