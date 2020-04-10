Education plays an important role in a person's life. Most of the philosophers say that education is more precious than water. It is said to be the elixir of one's life. However, it looks like our Bollywood actresses are proving it wrong.

You would not believe that there are some top divas in Bollywood who didn't have a connection with the school or colleges. Even after not having proper education or a degree, these actresses live a very successful life, so much so that various highly educated people work under these celebs.

So, let's have a look at some actresses who were not able to complete their education.

Alia Bhatt

Mahesh Bhatt's beloved daughter Alia Bhatt has successfully added her name among the top A-lister actresses. She made her Bollywood debut under Dharma Production's banner 'Student Of The Year' when she was just 17-years-old, just after she completed her schooling.

After her first break, Alia got very busy with other projects hence the actress never got the chance to continue her studies.

Katrina Kaif

Another glamorous hottie of Bollywood, Katrina Kaif, never got a chance to go to school as she entered the modelling industry at a very tender age of 14. Her family had to relocate on a regular basis, and so she and her 6 siblings were taught by home tutors.

Kangana Ranaut

Despite coming from a non-filmy background, Bollywood's Queen Kangana Ranaut has tasted incredible success in her career. Kangana comes from a normal middle-class family and she has, on many occasions, faced a lot of criticism for her English speaking. However, now she is renowned for being one of the most outspoken celebs in the film industry.

As per sources, the soon to be 34-year-old actress earlier pursued a career in the medical field. However, she failed in a chemistry Test 12th class and so her mind diverted from studies to modelling.

Priyanka Chopra

The international star Priyanka Chopra did her schooling from Bareilly Army Public School. She wanted to be a criminal psychologist and joined Jai Hind College in Mumbai. But soon after winning the title of Miss World 2000, Priyanka shifted her attention to modelling and other beauty assignments.

Kajol Devgn

Kajol, an accomplished actress who has been a part of some iconic movies like Karan Arjun, DDLJ, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Ishq, etc made her debut in Bollywood as a 16-year-old teenager with the film Bekhudi.

Therefore, after entering the entertainment industry at such a young age, Kajol couldn't complete her school education. The Tanhaji actress did her schooling from Saint Joseph Convent Boarding School, Panchgani.