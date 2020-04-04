Katrina Kaif is undoubtedly one of the most beautiful actors of Bollywood. She's among the B-Town divas who looks beautiful with or without makeup. Apart from being a part of blockbuster movies like Ek Tha Tiger and Dhoom 3, she has proved herself as a versatile dancer.

Whether it's about her relationship with Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor and now with Uri star Vicky Kaushal or her workout videos giving out fitness goals, she knows how to keep her fans hooked. Now, following the footsteps of her elder sister, Isabelle kaif has also headed towards conquering the B-Town. She began shooting for movies such as Kwatha and Time to dance which were scheduled to be out in 2020.

With a striking resemblance to her sister, it would be interesting to see will this British-Indian beauty be able to enthral the audience with her acting skills? Well, time will tell that because as of now, the Kaif sisters are giving out major siblings goals and we can't stop drooling to their beautiful pictures.

Kaif siblings, giving out sister goals

After being the cameraperson and recording Katrina Kaif doing all the house chores, Katrina has finally shared a flawless quarantine selfie with her sister. Both Katrina Kaif with her sister Isabelle Kaif is looking radiant in the sun-kissed selfie shared on the Karina Kaif's official Instagram handle. Katrina shared the image and wrote, "Happy Saturday ......... or as we now call it just " day"☺️"

Tigress Katrina has been on quarantine with her sister ever since the coronavirus cases started emerging in India. She has shared various workout videos with her fans which can help them out in staying fit while being locked up at home. This was the first time that Katrina shared the glimpse of her house and fans spotted her doing various house chores like mopping, cleaning dishes etc.

Check out the videos:

On the work front, Katrina's Soorvanshi with Akshay Kumar was supposed to be released in March but has been postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak. On the other hand, Isabelle will be soon seen with Aayush Sharma in Kwatha. Talking about his character, Salman's brother-in-law Aayush said, "I look like an Army guy now. I am trying my level best to prepare for the role. Right now, I am training with the Army and I am trying to understand their body language. I think in 20 to 25 days - which is around the end of October - we will go on the floors."

About Isabelle's Kwatha:

Kwatha is a real-life story and its title comes from a village in Manipur which is located on the border of India and Myanmar. It's a story of an Army officer and the relationship he shares with the village.