While there are plenty of beautiful faces in the industry which we will always remember for their dance moves, sensuous figure or song numbers; but when it comes to the 'act' and the 'acting' part; Bollywood still has just a handful of actresses who can do justice to any kind of roles thrown at them. We present to you a list of actresses who are in huge demand despite not known for their acting.

Katrina Kaif: Katrina Kaif has bagged the first position in this list but in no particular order. The diva, who has given us some of the biggest and most memorable dance numbers, is still not on par with her contemporaries when it comes to the real job – acting.

With every film, critics claim that she would shortly reach 'there' but despite being in the industry for over a decade and being a part of many 100-crore clubs, Kaif hasn't managed to wow the audience with her acting alone.

Jacqueline Fernandez: Another actress whose name you might find in all such lists is Jacqueline Fernandes. Sri Lanka born actress might have not made heads turn with her acting or might have not met audience's expectations but no doubt the 'Latt Lag Gayi' girl is the current favourite among the directors and the producers.

Sonakshi Sinha: 'Dabangg' is the only film of Sonakshi Sinha which might have garnered humongous moolah at the box office, but, apart from that, all of her films have crash landed at the box office massively.

But, despite all the hiccups and bumps along the way, Sonakshi manages to be back with one or two releases every year. Last we heard, Sona has bagged KJo's magnum opus, Kalank, where she will be seen along with a myriad of top performers.

Urvashi Rautela: Ever since her debut in the industry, Rautela has not managed to give a single hit. Nor has her acting taken note of in any of the films, but, despite all that, the diva has no dearth of projects in her kitty. A regular face at filmy events and parties, Urvashi has managed to maintain her stardom and demand despite not being so good at acting.

Sunny Leone: Well, this name shouldn't surprise anyone of those who have come to take a look at the story. Though we appreciate Sunny Leone's journey and the struggles and stereotypes she has had to overcome to be where she is today, but, Leone can't act as much as her contemporaries in Bollywood. However, despite all that, the diva doesn't have a single day in her schedule which is a free day.

