Urvashi Rautela is certainly one of the most glamorous Bollywood divas, but she recently changed her fashion sense, and sported a cheeky look.

The actress was recently spotted at an airport wearing a Gucci track-suit that costs a whopping Rs 5 lakh. She nailed the unorthodox look along with a hat.

Not every celebrity can carry such a look, but that surely is not the case with Urvashi. She slips in almost all the outfits perfectly and does enhance the look with her styling sense.

This new avatar of Urvashi also reminded us of Ranveer Singh, who also had once pulled off the same track-suit with equal amount of style and confidence.

While Ranveer is always known for his quirky fashion sense, it seems Urvashi too is in the mood to experiment with her airport looks.

Of late, Urvashi has been spotted partying and hanging out with a lot of Hollywood celebrities. First, she was seen spending some quality time with international divas like Cindy Crawford, Amber Rose, Blac Chyna, Lexy Penterra among others, and then partied with rapper Will.I.Am at Los Angeles.

There was a buzz that the rapper was so impressed with Urvashi that he had offered her to feature in his next music album.