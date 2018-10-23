Urvashi Rautela has till date featured in a number of Hindi music videos, but the diva may soon be seen marking her international debut with William James Adam aka Will.I.Am's next music album.

Urvashi, who has lately been seen hanging out with a lot of Hollywood celebrities, was recently spotted partying with popular rapper Will.I.Am in Los Angeles. He is a renowned rapper, actor and philanthropist.

Will.I.Am was so impressed by Urvashi Rautela that he has apparently offered to sign her for his next music video.

"William spotted Urvashi Rautela at Catch LA Lounge and he couldn't resist but putting his upcoming music proposal to her. The duo was seen discussing music business and were in talks about their upcoming album," a source said.

The source further said that the Hate Story 4 actress might not just feature in the music video, but might also make her singing debut.

Will.I.Am is the founder and the lead member of The Black Eyed Peas. He has also collaborated with world's most popular artists such as Britney Spears, Michael Jackson, Justin Bieber, Kesha, Usher, Miley Cyrus, David Guetta, Rihanna, Lady Gaga, Justin Timberlake, AR Rahman, Nicki Minaj and many more.

Well, if the buzz is true, this will be huge for Urvashi and her fans. Urvashi was last seen in Hate Story 4 in which she had played the lead role. Although the film did not do much business at the box office, the actress was praised for her performance.