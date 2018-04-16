Katrina Kaif gets new wax statue in New York
Katrina Kaif gets new wax statue in New YorkInstagram

A new wax statue of Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif has been unveiled at Madame Tussauds in New York, but it doesn't really look like her.

Katrina has already got three wax statues in different parts of the globe – London, New Delhi, and the latest in New York. The Thugs of Hindostan actress' wax statue wears a bright golden lehenga and strikes a pose with her hand on her waist.

While it's a thing to rejoice for Katrina and her fans, some are disappointed as the wax statue's face doesn't resemble the gorgeous actress' face well enough. Her nose and lips don't like that of the real Katrina, and that left many fans somewhat unhappy.

While some stated that Katrina looks way prettier in real, some tried to troll her saying that the wax statue has more expressions than the real actress. However, some found the wax statue good enough, but many believe that Katrina hasn't done anything great to have a wax statue.

Check some of the response here:

The wax statue unveiling took place amid dancers performing in traditional attire around the piece of art. Katrina's newest statue stands just next to that of megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

The 34-year-old diva has been busy shooting for two big movies – Zero and Thugs of Hindostan. While the first film features Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma, TOH cast includes Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

Katrina is currently enjoying some quality time with her family in London. She recently shared pictures on Instagram that showed the "Chikni Chameli" diva sharing the frame with her two sisters. She was having a hectic shooting schedule for quite some time, and this was a much-required break for the lady.

Katrina Kaif, Aamir Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh
Katrina Kaif, Aamir Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh on Thugs of Hindostan SetsInstagram

After the debacle of three back to back movies – Fitoor, Baar Baar Dekho and Jagga Jasoos, Katrina desperately needed a hit, and then she got it in the form of Salman Khan's Tiger Zinda Hai. Now, she has a good line-up of films that are expected to turn box office hits.