A new wax statue of Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif has been unveiled at Madame Tussauds in New York, but it doesn't really look like her.

Katrina has already got three wax statues in different parts of the globe – London, New Delhi, and the latest in New York. The Thugs of Hindostan actress' wax statue wears a bright golden lehenga and strikes a pose with her hand on her waist.

While it's a thing to rejoice for Katrina and her fans, some are disappointed as the wax statue's face doesn't resemble the gorgeous actress' face well enough. Her nose and lips don't like that of the real Katrina, and that left many fans somewhat unhappy.

While some stated that Katrina looks way prettier in real, some tried to troll her saying that the wax statue has more expressions than the real actress. However, some found the wax statue good enough, but many believe that Katrina hasn't done anything great to have a wax statue.

Check some of the response here:

U sure it's Katrina? ??? — CHACHU TO BE VARUN ✌️ ? (@Soumi_bsk) April 14, 2018

Doesn’t look like her... eyes in statue look better than real life!!! — ?‍? A Khan (@AKhan_TN) April 14, 2018

Katrina kafi k name pe dhoka diya hai gooron ne. koi ar lag rahi hai katrina ni lag rahi kahi se bhi. — virat singh (@viratsingh01123) April 14, 2018

Be honest does not look like her more like @ElliAvrRam — Ajaz Ahmed (@king_ajaz786) April 14, 2018

It has more expression than real katrina..?? — Mr. BSF (@Mr__BSF) April 14, 2018

Why would she get a statue here in NY!? She isn't even good at her craft. ??‍♀️ — Nisha (@Nrp77) April 14, 2018

Is that katrina ????????? — Mamatha (@Mamathadipu) April 14, 2018

so much expressions ,wax will melt — Azam Khan's buffalo (@jenaanindya) April 14, 2018

Proud of her she deserves it ❤❤❤❤ — mini kaif (@katrinasupport1) April 14, 2018

India, UK and not US

Katrina kaif is unstoppable — Ameesha❤ Kat (@KatrinaGossip) April 14, 2018

The wax statue unveiling took place amid dancers performing in traditional attire around the piece of art. Katrina's newest statue stands just next to that of megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

The 34-year-old diva has been busy shooting for two big movies – Zero and Thugs of Hindostan. While the first film features Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma, TOH cast includes Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

Katrina is currently enjoying some quality time with her family in London. She recently shared pictures on Instagram that showed the "Chikni Chameli" diva sharing the frame with her two sisters. She was having a hectic shooting schedule for quite some time, and this was a much-required break for the lady.

After the debacle of three back to back movies – Fitoor, Baar Baar Dekho and Jagga Jasoos, Katrina desperately needed a hit, and then she got it in the form of Salman Khan's Tiger Zinda Hai. Now, she has a good line-up of films that are expected to turn box office hits.