Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are one of the most loved couples in B-town, the adorable duo always share cute pictures on social media for their fans. Fans love their social media PDA. Ever since Katrina started promoting her upcoming film Phone Bhoot the actress has been sharing candid details about her life after marriage, and she has also opened up about her in-laws. Recently at an event Katrina Kaif cutely mouthed husband-actor Vicky Kaushal's dialogue How's the josh? from the film Uri: The Surgical Strike, leaving audiences in awe!

Katrina Kaif tells husband Vicky Kaushal's iconic 'How's The Josh?' dialogue

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif busy promoting her upcoming horror comedy, Phone Bhoot along with her co-stars Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ishaan Khatter. Katrina is busy with city tours and is interacting with Gen z as well as the millennials.

Recently at an event Katrina mouthed her husband - actor Vicky Kaushal's famous dialogue from the film Uri: The Surgical Strike, 'How's the josh?', to this, the audience also responded back with full enthusiasm and said 'High Sir' in unison. Katrina cutely blushed and corrected them with 'Ma'am'.

The video is shared by the paparazzi on Instagram.

As soon as the video went viral, fans flocked to the comment section and commented on Katrina's cute twist, How's the josh? dialogue.

A fan said, "Miya ka dialogue, biwi marre" while another netizen said, "It's nice to see her so happy." A user further went on to say, "Vicky must be blushing right now. A fan called Katrina's gesture "cute."

While most of them replied in the comment section as, "High ma'am" and dropped heart and fire emojis.

Phone Bhoot is set to release in theatres on November 4. The film features Katrina Kaif as a ghost and Siddhant and Ishaan as ghostbusters. The film also has Jackie Shroff.