Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor dated for almost 4 years until finally, they called it quits. Prior to Katrina Ranbir dated Deepika Padukone. But all this while Katrina never opened up about the reason behind her breakup with Ranbir Kapoor. Ranbir has moved on in his life as he is now dating Alia Bhatt but Katrina is still single and rumored to be dating Vicky Kaushal as there is no official confirmation on the same.

We recently came across an old interview with Katrina Kaif in which she talked to the media before the release of her first film with Salman Khan, Maine Pyar Kyun Kiya? and had said that a woman's self-worth should not come from her man.

In the film, Katrina loses her man, Salman Khan to Sushmita Sen. When the interviewer asked Katrina, what would she do if she faces the same situation in real life too, the actress said, "In my opinion, a woman's sense of self-worth should come from within herself and not her man."

"If your man leaves you for another woman, it doesn't necessarily mean that it's your fault. If it doesn't happen, perhaps, it's never meant to be."

When asked what would she choose between love or lust, she mentioned that she's hopelessly romantic and for her, it's always about pure love and it can never be lust! She had said, "I still believe in the concept of a knight in shining armour and stuff that fairy tales are made of. So, it would have to be love, not lust."

Vicky Kaushal on dating Katrina Kaif

"I hope you respect this... I really want to guard my personal life to some extent because if you open up, it leads to discussions and interpretations and misinterpretations. That is something I am not inviting," Vicky Kaushal told Bollywood Hungama in an interview when he was asked about his rumored relationship with Katrina Kaif.

He further added, "I guess it is better that way, that I guard my personal life to some extent and I don't want to open up about anything."