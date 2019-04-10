Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx have been allegedly in a secret relationship from a very long time. It was earlier speculated that the rumored couple has parted ways but as per the latest update, these two are taking everything very slowly — which means that they both do not want to disrupt their respective families because of it.

From her marriage with Tom Cruise, Katie Holmes has a daughter Suri Cruise. We have never seen the teenager hanging out with her mother's alleged boyfriend. It was recently speculated that Jamie has an amazing relationship with Suri. An alleged insider stated that Katie's daughter Suri loves Jamie as he makes her laugh and since he himself has daughters, he knows pretty well how to talk with girls about their private lives.

In addition to this, it was stated that Katie is pretty close to Jamie's daughters as well and when Jamie is not in town, she has dinner with them. However, a recent report Us Weekly suggests that Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx are enjoying their courtship and do not wish to hamper their respective lives.

"They keep it private and protect it for the most part because they don't want to disrupt either of their families," an alleged source revealed to the magazine. "Jamie rarely has her over his house and they mostly hang out separately from their kids."

"Katie and Jamie have great chemistry and a romantic relationship," the source added.

During the Oscars charity gala, it was revealed that Jamie Foxx referred to himself as a "single" guy, which made many to think that Jamie and Katie have parted ways. But if the recent reports are to believe then everything is going great between these two and they just do not want to rush into anything that will jeopardize their long-term affair.

That being said, both Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx have never publicly acknowledged their relationship with each other. Yes, these two were photographed together on multiple times in recent years but they both have chosen to stay quiet when it comes to their relationship. Even before the pictures surfaced, these two and their respective reps have dismissed all the news about their alleged relationship.