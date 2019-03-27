Jamie Foxx was recently spotted hanging out with his ex-girlfriend Kristen Grannis and their daughter Annalise. The pictures surfaced online after he stated at the recently held Oscars that he is single which made many to believe that he and Tom Cruise's former wife Katie Holmes have parted ways for good.

As per a report by RadarOnline, the Academy Award-winning star Jamie Foxx spent the weekend with his former partner Kristin Grannis and their nine-year-old daughter Annalise. In the released pictures, Foxx and Grannis are looking happy and relaxed.

Very little is publicly known about Jamie Foxx's Kristen Grannis. There were alleged reports that the former pair once had planned to form a family together. Before giving birth to Annalise, Kristen reportedly worked in PR, but since then has been fully supported by the actor.

It should be noted that Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes have never publicly addressed that they are seeing each other. There were several leaked pictures of them hanging out and even making out on a yacht but the alleged couple did not openly talk about their affair. There are chances that everything might be going well between these two and they are reportedly taking everything extremely slowly.

Whatever the case is, Katie Holmes has had a busy March 2019. Amid all the rumours about Jamie Foxx dumping her, she spent time with Suri Cruise at a refugee camp in Greece. As per reports, the Batman Begins star paid a visit to the Moria refugee camp in Greece. The 40-year-old actress posted pictures of Suri playing with a young child. Many were quick to notice that Suri looks more like her father Tom Cruise.

"I love these women who became our friends as we collaborated on many different projects this week," Katie wrote in one of her uploaded pictures. "I am so very grateful for this experience. The resilience of these women is so profound and truly inspiring to witness. And I pray for refugees everywhere #moreiarefugeecamp."

As of now, there is no direct confirmation of whether Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx have parted ways for good or not. Things have been hectic for these two and their well-wishers are hoping that everything should turn out to be in their favour.