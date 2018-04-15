Bollywood actress Koena Mitra has targeted Sonam Kapoor for "giving communal twist" to the Kathua rape case, wherein an 8-year-old was allegedly raped and murdered.

Sonam had some time ago made a tweet condemning the brutal rape and murder of the minor. She had also slammed the alleged Hindus who had protested in defense of the culprits.

"Ashamed appalled and disgusted by fake nationals and fake Hindus. I cannot believe this is happening in my country," Sonam had tweeted. Referring to the same tweet, Koena took a jibe at the Neerja actress saying that she gave it a communal twist by mentioning "fake Hindus" in her tweet.

Koena questioned Sonam for "blaming an entire religion" for the Kathua rape, and requested her to make comments on other rape cases, happening around the country, where the victims were Hindus, and the alleged culprits Muslims.

"Any comments @sonamakapoor? You condemded a heinous crime(I appreciate) but gave it a communal twist Fake Hindus . Kindly do the same for all . How can you blame an entire religion for this Rape. These victims are ours too! #justiceForAll [sic]," Koena tweeted with screenshots of news reports of other rape cases in Assam. She got many replies in her support, who opined that Sonam is vocal about this case only because the victim is from the minority.

The victim of Kathua case was found dead inside a temple. The four accused in the case are Hindus. Several Bollywood celebrities had reacted to this heinous crime, demanding immediate punishment to the culprits.

However, the entire case has got a communal angle as some are accused of trying to safeguard the "Hindu culprits", and some others opined that the entire Hindu community is being blamed for political purpose.

Bollywood celebs like Javed Akhtar, Farhan Akhtar, and Swara Bhaskar, among many others have strongly condemned the crime.