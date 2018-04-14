As the nation stands together in protest of the brutal gang rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl in Kathua, Jammu and Kashmir, there seem to be a few people who are strangely justifying the act. In tune, the Kotak Mahindra Bank sacked an employee Friday, April 13, after he is said to have written an insensitive and irresponsible Facebook post on the incident.

On his Facebook post, Vishnu Nandakumar, the assistant manager of the bank's Palarivattom branch in Kerala, said that it is good that "she was killed."

"It is good that she (the rape victim) was killed now. Otherwise, she would have come as a bomb against India," he had written on the post.

The bank terminated his services after his post garnered massive attention on the social networking site. The bank's rating on its Facebook page then nosedived and hundreds of social media users slammed Vishnu and demanded the termination of "this hopeless cruel mind." Vishnu is then said to have deactivated his account.

"We've terminated Vishnu Nandakumar from the services of the bank on Wednesday, April 11, 2018 for poor performance," the bank said in its official FB page.

"It is extremely disheartening to see such comments being made in the aftermath of such a tragedy by anyone including an ex-employee. We strongly condemn this statement."

The Kotak Mahindra Bank employee is the son of senior RSS leader E N Nandakumar and also a close relative of BJP state general secretary A N Radhakrishnan, reported the Indian Express.

Post the outrage, Vishnu's father said that he had admitted his mistake and also apologized for the same. However, he said that Vishnu wasn't sacked and instead had resigned as he had gotten another job.