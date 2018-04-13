Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti is likely to sack two BJP ministers from her cabinet Friday, April 12, for rallying behind the people accused of brutally raping and murdering eight-year-old girl Asifa Bano in Kathua.

Mufti has reportedly already spoken to the senior members of BJP on the matter.

#BREAKING | J&K CM might sack BJP ministers today: Sources. Mehbooba reportedly spoke to BJP top brass. #JusticeForAshifa — Tawqeer Hussain (@tawqeerhussain) April 13, 2018

Chaudhary Lal Singh, minister for forest, and Chander Prakash Ganga, minister for commerce and industries were seen at an event by the Hindu Ekta Manch, which protested the arrest of special police officer (SPO) Deepak Khajuria, one of the accused in the case. The ministers also addressed the rally and spoke up against the arrest of the rape accused, labeling it "jungle raj."

"I don't understand this investigation. Why they have arrested a 14-year-old, a 22-year-old, a 28-year-old and a 37-year-old. How is this possible?" Ganga had said, according to News18.

Singh also supported the protestors and said that the case was being blown out of proportion when there are several women and children who die in the region. "This one girl has died and there is so much of investigation," he said.

"Police is not arresting people who chant anti-India slogans, who burn the tri-colour, but they have arrested people here. I want you to stay put on your resolve and I am with you. I support you for your demand of shifting this case to the CBI."

The gang rape and murder of Asifa has outraged the nation with people coming out on the streets to demand justice. The protests bring back memories of the Nirbhaya case, which also saw people coming out in huge numbers to demand justice.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi led a candlelight march to India Gate in New Delhi at midnight in support of Bano and demanded justice for the eight-year-old. The march saw scores of people joining Rahul and his sister Priyanka and mother Sonia Gandhi were also in attendance. Robert Vadra, Congress leaders, and other party workers also took part in the midnight march and raised slogans against the brutality as well as the alleged inaction of the BJP government.

Asifa was kidnapped January 10 and taken to a forest, where she was sedated and raped. Her rapists then took her to a temple and locked her, where she was raped by several people for about a week. She was strangulated and killed January 13. Her body was found by a local January 17.

Kathua rape fact file