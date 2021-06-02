Kate Winslet is back to being the talk of the town ever since the release of Mare of Easttown. During an interview Kate revealed that director Craig Zobel had offered her a chance to present her nude body in a more conventionally desired fashion however, she had refused the offer.

Kate Winslet, who plays detective and a sexy grandmother Mare Sheehan who occasionally engages in one night stands had told sternly told the director not to take any such steps which will misguide her present body image. That was not all.

Kate Winslet stated that she also said had to send back the promotional poster for the drama because (twice) since she felt it had been altered too much. The editors had gotten rid of her wrinkles but that did not impress her, since she wanted them back where they were.

"I'm like: 'Guys, I know how many lines I have by the side of my eye, please put them all back,'" Kate Winslet told the New York Times.

"Listen, I hope that in playing Mare as a middle-aged woman – I will be 46 in October – I guess that's why people have connected with this character in the way that they have done because there are clearly no filters. She's a fully functioning, flawed woman with a body and a face that moves in a way that is synonymous with her age and her life and where she comes from. I think we're starved of that a bit," Kate Winslet told the publication.

Winslet said, however, that she may not be comfortable if in her career she is made to do another nude scene.