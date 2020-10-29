For the longest time since 2016, Hollywood director James Cameron had been extremely focused on making the sequel of his film Avatar. The animated film had garnered a lot of attention from fans in 2009, when it became a major hit in India and worldwide. The makers of the film recently took to Twitter to share an underwater still of Kate Winslet.

The photo was shared from the official, blue ticked mark handle of the film Avatar, where they used a caption quoting Kate Winslet from an interview, "From Kate Winslet's recent interview in @THR: 'I had to learn how to free-dive to play that role in Avatar, and that was just incredible. My longest breath-hold was seven minutes and 14 seconds, like crazy, crazy stuff.'"

Shooting of Avatar sequel

According to James Cameron's earlier interviews and formal announcements, the sequels of Avatar will be shot in New Zealand. As much as 95 percent of the films, Avatar 2 and Avatar 3 have already been filmed. Due to the lockdown situation, there had been a delay, hence the film requires a lot of attention in the post-production stage. Due to the fact that the COVID 19 situation had been comparatively better handled in New Zealand than in other countries, the team is expected to complete sooner.

Avatar to date is one of the highest-grossing films in the world. Later films such as Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, had broken the record. Avatar cast originally included Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Stephen Lang, Michelle Rodriguez and Sigourney Weaver in the lead roles, who are all returning for the sequel. The new cast members include Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, Edie Falco, Brendan Cowell, Michelle Yeoh, Jemaine Clement, Oona Chaplin, David Thewlis, CJ Jones and Vin Diesel.