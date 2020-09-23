2020 might have begun on a grim note. However, the coming month is all set to calm the storm within us. World's most beautiful faces will set your screen ablaze with their scintillating beauty.

HBO Max 'A World Of Calm' to premier from October 1

A new series on the HBO Max 'A World Of Calm' featuring A-listers like Mahershala Ali, Idris Elba, Oscar Isaac, Nicole Kidman, Zoe Kravitz, Lucy Liu, Cillian Murphy, and Reeves is all set to premiere from October 1. The ten-episode series which will have half-hour episodes, each with stunning visuals and soothing narration as a calming experience for the viewers.

The excellent news is Priyanka Chopra and Kate Winslet, are the new voices of Calm. They have joined a bunch of others stars who were already roped in for the project.

Here's what tweeted Priyanka Chopra.

"Excited to join such an amazing group of "calming" voices for HBO Max's Calm series, A World Of Calm. Coming October 1," (Sic)

What is 'A World Of Calm' about!

The series aims to promote stress relief and show the actors narrating a story while calming imagery plays on the screen. The logline reads: "A timely antidote for our modern lives, each half-hour episode takes audiences on an immersive visual journey into another world." A World Of Calm is a collaboration between the widespread mental health awareness app Calm and production house Nutopia

Netizens on social media couldn't keep calm after hearing this wonderful news.

Check out some loveable Tweets:

please we “priyanka international fans” need @hbomax streaming service to be available outside the US! ? — ??????? (@primargot) September 21, 2020

Congrats queen but are you paying for the app on our behalf ??? We are poor ? pic.twitter.com/pZWHOMjtTP — kay. (@karishmaroshan) September 21, 2020

Tweeple going gaga over PeeCee's voice

Priyanka Chopra's voice will literally take me to another level..??pic.twitter.com/tZ6j9Vfye4 — suniyani???? (@rayofsun28) September 21, 2020

One of the users said, "Two of my favourites in one place. It will be really amazing to see them on one screen. (sic).

Yes! Your voice is perfect for this ? pic.twitter.com/IbB59Fm9x2 — Hayley Rae (@Hayleyx3jb) September 21, 2020

For the unversed, Priyanka Chopra is currently in Los Angeles with her husband Nick Jonas. they will be hosting a sangeet-themed show for Amazon. She has co-produced an upcoming Amazon Movie titled Evil Eye. Priyanka will next be seen in Netflix's film 'The White Tiger. She has also been reportedly roped in as part of the cast of Matrix 4.