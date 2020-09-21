Emmy awards are back again, but this time the awards looked very different as nominees had set up cameras in their homes to virtually attend the event amid the coronavirus pandemic. However, this didn't stop the stars from getting dressed up.

Every single celeb who participated at the virtual Emmy's night looked classy, glamorous and gave us the perfect red carpet look.

Hosted by Jimmy Kimmel and held semi-virtually for the first time in the show's history, the ceremony was filled with several standout and stand-up moments.

Let's take a look at some of the most memorable moments of Emmy Awards' 2020

Jimmy Kimmel and Jennifer Aniston's cracking chemistry

Jimmy Kimmel and actress Jennifer Aniston (nominated in the lead actress drama category for The Morning Show), presented the award for outstanding lead actress in a comedy series together.

The duo took every precaution to "sanitise" the envelope, which also included spraying the paper with a lot of disinfectants and then throwing it in a bucket to be lit on fire. It all started as a joke. Before announcing that Catherine O'Hara took home the trophy for her performance in Schitt's Creek, Jimmy and Jennifer (jokingly) took extra precaution to sanitise the winner's name. "That's a little extreme, Jimmy," said Jennifer Aniston. He posted a video with the actress and wrote: "Jennifer Aniston puts out a fire and saves the Emmys." Check it out:

This is what Jimmy Kimmel posted:

Jennifer Aniston puts out a fire and saves the #Emmys! pic.twitter.com/hUBfzVzTn8 — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) September 21, 2020

Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow had a Mini Friends reunion.

Jennifer Aniston made several appearances during the 2020 Emmys. Still, easily the most memorable was toward the end of the show when Aniston appeared on the stage's big screen in what looked to be an office. Shortly after, she was joined by Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow, who joked with Kimmel that of course, they were with Aniston, they've lived together "since 1994."

Check this out

Award shows during a pandemic #Emmys Jimmy Kimmel and Jennifer Aniston present the first award of the night.



pic.twitter.com/iOWxxdU0is — CTRLNOW (@ctrInow) September 21, 2020

Presenters and Winners appealed to vote in the 2020 Presidential Election

The presidential election was a hot topic during the 2020 Emmys, with calls to vote to make their way into several presenter and acceptance speeches, and a few of the night's stand-alone comedic bits.

Euphoria's Zendaya, 24, made history at the 2020 Emmys on Sunday night, becoming the youngest ever best actress in a drama series winner, beating fellow nominee Jodie Comer. The latter won last year at the age of 26.

Black Lives Matter

The show checked the Black Lives Matter box with a skit featuring Anthony Anderson and host Jimmy Kimmel. During the moment, Anderson noted the "record number of Black Emmy nominees this year."

Anderson said, "This was supposed to be the Blackest Emmys ever. These Emmys would have been so Black. It would have been like hot sauce in your purse Black. It would have been Howard University homecoming, Black. It would have been 'You fit the description' Black."

Watch below:

Zendaya Becomes Youngest Drama Actress Winner

More #Emmys history tonight! At 24, @Zendaya is the youngest person to win for Lead Actress in a Drama Series! pic.twitter.com/AVUzIqyckH — Television Academy (@TelevisionAcad) September 21, 2020

Zendaya made history with a surprise win for best drama actress, becoming the youngest ever winner in that category. The 24-year-old, a former Disney Channel star, triumphed for her portrayal of drug addict Rue in HBO's dark high school drama Euphoria, which didn't have many other nominations.

The actress and her family's ecstatic reaction to her win provided one of the most gif-able moments of the night.

An elated Zendya said, "I know this feels like a weird time to be celebrating, but I just want to say there is hope in the young people out there. I know our TV show doesn't always feel like a great example of that, but there is hope in the young people, and I just want to say to all my peers out there doing the work in the streets, I see you, I admire you, I thank you."

Who triumphed with a trophy?

Outstanding lead actor in a limited series or TV movie

Mark Ruffalo ("I Know This Much Is True")

Regina King ("Watchmen")

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II ("Watchmen")

Uzo Aduba ("Mrs. America")

Outstanding lead actor in a comedy series

Eugene Levy ("Schitt's Creek")

Catherine O'Hara ("Schitt's Creek")

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Dan Levy ("Schitt's Creek")

Annie Murphy ("Schitt's Creek")

Outstanding lead actor in a drama series

Jeremy Strong ("Succession")

Billy Crudup ("The Morning Show")

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Julia Garner ("Ozark")

Outstanding reality/competition series

RuPaul's Drag Race

Outstanding variety of talk series

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Outstanding Limited Series

Watchmen

Schitt's Creek

Outstanding drama series

Succession