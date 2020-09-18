2020 has been a grim year for all of us. Here's a piece of good news for the fans of Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt. The former partner reunited after two decades for a charity fundraiser that was live-streamed on Facebook on Thursday (17 September).

Actors and former couple Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt came together for a virtual reunion at the Fast Times At Ridgemont High table read. The actors were joined by multiple other A-listers such as Julia Roberts, Matthew McConaughey, Morgan Freeman, Shia Labeouf, Jimmy Kimmel, Sean Penn, Henry Golding and others.

A number of the stream's most notable moments were shared on social media.

Let's take a look at the highlights of the live streaming.

Brad and Jennifer recreated a scene from their movie.

The table read, organised as a charity fundraiser, readout and enacted the entire script of the cult classic 1982 film from their own homes. Jen played Linda while Brad played his namesake Brad in the movie. The two greeted each other at the beginning of the video with sweet pleasantries that goes like "Hi Aniston" and "Hi Pitt".

All these actors reacting to Brad Pitt’s character jerking off to Jennifer aniston’s character pic.twitter.com/XIeAslrvql — ? (@imitationliz) September 18, 2020

Even Julia Roberts seemed to love the adorable conversation between Brad and Jen. What happened next will 'blow your mind'.

Jennifer Aniston teaches Julia Roberts how to give a blowjob.

jennifer aniston teaching julia roberts how to do a blowjob pic.twitter.com/0vCiQePu46 — bruna louise (@judyhalle) September 18, 2020

Jennifer Aniston was seen teaching Julia Roberts how to give a blow job. Jennifer says, "Relax your muscles think of your throat as an open tunnel, and everyone in the panel just couldn't stop laughing their heart out."

Freeman added, "The girls are sliding the carrot sticks down their throats, without gagging,"

JENNIFER ANISTON TEACHING JULIA ROBERTS HOW TO GIVE A BLOW JOB is most iconic thing — IM DYING pic.twitter.com/IzfxepBbcu — ?????? (@anistonsel) September 18, 2020

Brad's sexual fantasies

In another scene, Brad Hamilton (Pitt) has a sexual fantasy about his crush Linda, with Aniston sending fans into a frenzy as she told him: "Hi, Brad. You know how cute I always thought you were. I think you're so sexy. Will you come to me?"

This will definitely stop everyone obsessing over Brad and Jen reunions. #FastTimesLive pic.twitter.com/lVeCNdxNC0 — Jillian Sederholm (@JillianSed) September 18, 2020

Freeman then narrated Brad's fantasy, reading how Linda's "breasts seemed even bigger than usual" and her "nipples were hard".

jennifer aniston and brad pitt’s full “spicy” scene as linda barrett and brad hamilton on “fast times at ridgemont high”s virtual table read.



THIS WAS WAY TOO FUNNY ?#FastTimesLive pic.twitter.com/BuxXh6Co42 — thay ? (@beingamaguire) September 18, 2020

"Lord have mercy," the actor added, as the rest of the cast cracked up.

These priceless scenes from the virtual event were the perfect meltdown for fans to launch multiple Twitter trends.

Check out the tweets below:

julia roberts watching jen aniston and brad pitt’s scene is priceless tho ?? #FastTimesLive pic.twitter.com/s2pmcLe3af — thay ? (@beingamaguire) September 18, 2020

One viewer wrote, "Julia Roberts watching Jen Aniston and Brad Pitt's scene is priceless tho," (sic)

i’ve lost the times that i’ve watched this clip. pls watch EVERY SINGLE ONE’s faces. i’m SCREAMING ? #FastTimesLive pic.twitter.com/KYXcJIsRsS — thay ? (@beingamaguire) September 18, 2020

Another user was of the view, "WHAT IS THIS OMFG??? I'm SCREAMING! Morgan Freeman is basically narrating porn, Brad is blushing so hard, Jen doesn't give a single fuck, Matthew McConnaughey did the "gigged" head thing, Julia Roberts is creasing, Shia LaBeouf is topless in his truck??? This is a fever dream!!! (sic).

jennifer aniston and brad pitt’s full “spicy” scene as linda barrett and brad hamilton on “fast times at ridgemont high”s virtual table read.



THIS WAS WAY TOO FUNNY ?#FastTimesLive pic.twitter.com/BuxXh6Co42 — thay ? (@beingamaguire) September 18, 2020

A user wants Julia and Jennifer in a movie together "Petition for Ms Julia Roberts and Ms Jennifer Aniston to do a movie together" (sic)

julia roberts and jennifer aniston interacting? yeah i’m crying pic.twitter.com/lRbjFVGS4r — ???? (@aniistonn) September 18, 2020

A fan wrote, "Jennifer Aniston teaching Julia Roberts how to give a blow job is the most iconic thing ",(sic)

For the unversed, Jennifer and Brad got married in Malibu, California, in July 2000 and announced their separation fives years later in 2005.

He then famously confirmed his romance with now ex-wife Angelina Jolie in 2006 after meeting on the set of film Mr. & Mrs. Smith in 2005.

In recent weeks, Brad has been linked to model Nicole Poturalski.

Proceeds from the table read will go to Penn's nonprofit CORE (Community Organized Relief Effort) and REFORM Alliance