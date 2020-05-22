Fans of "Avatar" can rejoice as the production of its much-awaited sequel is expected to resume in New Zealand next week.

Producer Jon Landau shared the news by posting a photo on Instagram and said that the production team including him will be returning to New Zealand next week.

"Our #Avatar sets are ready — and we couldn't be more excited to be headed back to New Zealand next week. Check out the Matador, a high speed forward command vessel (bottom) and the Picador jetboat (top) — can't wait to share more." Jon captioned the photo.

Similar to other projects, the work on 'Avatar' sequel had to be halted in March on the orders of the New Zealand government due to Covid-19 pandemic.

New Zealand allows production to resume

The development regarding resuming of the production comes after New Zealand government allowed film and TV production to begin their work with mandatory health and safety protocols to be followed, Deadline reported.

However, the US has not yet allowed film production to resume their work.

'Avatar 2' is slated to be released on December 17, 2021.

Last year, Avengers: Endgame broke Avatar's record as highest-grossing film of all time exceeding the James Cameron directed movie of 2009.