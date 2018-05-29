She recently gave birth to her third child but that hasn't slowed down Kate Middleton. The Duchess of Cambridge, who was seen holding Princess Charlotte's hand at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding, was recently seen spending some quality time with Prince George and Charlotte.

The 36-year-old recently turned heads yet again, when she stepped out with her two children to attend the Houghton Horse Trails in Norfolk. And she chose the perfect summer look for her outing. Kate, who is known for affordable fashion choices, picked out a subtle blue floral dress from Zara.

The dress is designed as an off-shoulder outfit. However, Kate chose to rest the sleeves on her shoulders and the dress looked in style in that way as well. She tied her hair up for the event and opted a dark coloured handbag to carry her supplies.

On the other hand, Kate's sister Pippa Middleton also gave fashion police something to talk about. The Middleton sister, who is rumoured to be pregnant, channelled the summer vibes while attending the French Open with her husband, James Matthews.

Pippa made an eye-catching appearance in a Ralph Lauren print crepe wrap dress. Her outfit of the day is said to cost $398. She paired the long printed dress with beige footwear and hat which matched James' hat. She completed the look with a chic pair of sunglasses.

While the royal's sister seemed at ease with the flowy dress, her growing baby bump was evident when she was seated in the stands, enjoying the game.

Although Pippa and her family haven't formally announced the pregnancy, a close friend told Sunday Express in April that while the younger Middleton sister is expecting her first born, Kate "could not have been more delighted" to hear the news.

A source told the publication, "When Pippa found out she was pregnant, she was obviously thrilled and utterly overjoyed," adding that the news "provided some much-needed happiness" for the family.

A post shared by Fashion Lover (@fashionlovernewyork) on May 28, 2018 at 10:53pm PDT

A post shared by Steph (@budget_duchess) on May 27, 2018 at 2:54pm PDT

A post shared by KatePippamiddleton (@katepippamiddleton) on May 28, 2018 at 9:12pm PDT