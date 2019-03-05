Kasturi Shankar has been massively trolled by her followers on Twitter in connection with her selfie controversy with actor Karthi. The incident occurred at the audio launch function of July Kaatril.

Kasturi, who was hosting the event, asked Karthi to speak a few words before trying to take a selfie. She said that as his father was not around she was trying to take the selfie, which was a dig at his father Sivakumar, who got furious when people took seflies without his permission recently.

Karthi slammed the selfie-taking culture without seeking the person's permission. "It is disrespectful for anybody to take selfies without asking prior permission from the concerned person. With flash lights in both front and backside of the cell phones, people don't realise that it would affect a person with migraine," he said at the audio launch.

In the first incident, Sivakumar smashed the phone of the person who tried to take a selfie. Later, the veteran actor apologised for losing his temper and presented a new mobile to same boy. A similar kind of incident had occurred recently.

Kasturi's comment came under severe criticism and she was called an "insensitive" person. Brushing the incident aside, the actress tweeted that it was a planned event to garner attention and make something viral. She also claimed that her plan worked out.

July Kaatril stars Ananth Nag and Anju Kurian in the leads. KC Sundaram-directorial movie is produced by Saravanan Palaniappan.