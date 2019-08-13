Kasturi Shankar seems to have become the highest-paid female contestant in the third season of Bigg Boss Tamil 3. As per the rumours, she has stuck a better deal than Vanitha Vijaykumar, who until now, was said highly-paid participant among women in the show.

Going by the reports, Kasturi Shankar is getting Rs 1.5 lakh per day. The makers of the show pay the amount on the weekly basis and she takes home Rs 10.5 lakh per week. If she stays till the finale, she is expected to earn around Rs 75 lakh as her remuneration, much bigger than the winning amount.

The winner will get a trophy along with Rs 50 lakh cash prize.

Till now, Vanitha Vijaykumar was credited to be the highest-paid contestant among women who used to get Rs 1 lakh per day, say rumours. Other female contestants Abhirami, Madhumitha, Reshma and Sakshi get around Rs 2 lakh per week. Whereas Losliya signed the deal with the channel for Rs 5 lakh for the complete season.

However, among the men, it is Cheran who is getting a bigger paycheque. Although there are contradicting reports, he is getting a higher salary than Kasturi.

Coming back to Kasturi, she entered the Bigg Boss Tamil 3 house as a wild-card entrant on the 46th day of the show. Her outspoken nature was expected to ruffle feathers in the house, but for now, she seems to be playing a safe game.

Meanwhile, Vanitha Vijayakumar, who was eliminated in the third week of the show, has re-entered the house as a guest. Going by the latest teasers, she seems to have poked her nose in Abhirami and Mugen's relationship.

As a result, Abhirami and Mugen are heading for a heated verbal exchange in the Bigg Boss Tamil teaser. The episode will be aired on Tuesday, 13 August.