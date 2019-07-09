The fans of Bigg Boss Tamil have found the antagonist in Vanitha Vijayakumar, who has earned the status of being a rude and arrogant woman. Her dominative nature with a loud tone has rubbed most of the inmates' in the wrong way and the viewers are desperately waiting to see her eviction in the coming weekend.

Search for #Vanitha or #VanithaVijayakumar on social media sites, one would find hundreds of hate messages against her. In just a matter of weeks, the former actress has earned the tag of a villain to such an extent where people now find Gayathri and Aishwarya Dutta, who were also in the receiving end, were far better than the daughter of veteran actor Vijayakumar.

As a result, people want her to see her eviction at the earliest. But is it good for the show?

Any entertainment show without drama fails to attract viewership and often ends up becoming a boring program. There is a widely-held belief in the industry that negativity or fights sell like hotcakes. Whether people admit or not, the first season of Bigg Boss Tamil lost sizeable viewership once Gayathri was eliminated as there was no drama thereafter.

"Rather than saying people like negativity, it is better to state that people love good versus evil conflict. We grow in a society where we are taught about the gods and demons since childhood. So, we have this in-built tendency to enjoy the drama around good defeating the bad. So the absence of any of the two often fails to attract us," Ganesh, a Bengaluru-based psychologist, tells us.

For the same reason, Aishwarya Dutta, in the previous season of Bigg Boss Tamil, was not ousted from the Vijay TV show despite the massive campaign against her over her elimination, believe a section of the audience.

If Vanitha is eliminated as per the will of the audience, Kamal Haasan's show might become dull and boring as it might become a house of safe players. The end result will affect the channel's TRP.

However, eviction will be good for her. Here's why

The audience of the present generation take too much into their hearts and react accordingly when they dislike people. Be it Gayathri or Julie in Bigg Boss Tamil 1 or Mahat or Aishwarya in the second season of Kamal Haasan's show, the contestants have been harassed and trolled non-stop online. Even today, their every single post online is met with a lot of criticism.

Looking at the comments that she is garnering now, Vanitha would have difficulties in handling the situation when she comes out of the show. She might be strong, but the constant criticism would end up damaging her self-esteem forever. Moreover, it might also have an adverse effect on her personal life. Remember, she has school-going children which could also impact their lives.

Considering these factors, it is for her own good to get evicted from Bigg Boss Tamil 3. The longer the stay, the bigger the troubles will be for her.