Kasturi Shankar, who has been sharing her views about Bigg Boss Tamil 3 since the day one, has entered the show with a bang, but it is unclear whether she has got a wild-card entry or will be guest in the house for a stipulated time.

The latest teaser released by Vijay TV has announced her entry to Bigg Boss Tamil 3 house. In the clip, she is seen getting a grand welcome. Also, the actress is heard telling Sakshi Agarwal that she wants to talk with her.

However, if the 45-year is given a wild-card entry, then she will be the 17th contestant to enter the house this season after Fathima Babu, Vanitha Vijayakumar, Mohan Vaidya, Meera Mitun, Reshma Pasupuleti, Saravanan, Mugen Rao, Sandy, Tharshan, Sherin Shringar, Cheran, Abhirami, Kavin, Jangiri Madhumitha, Sakshi Agarwal and Losliya.

Kasturi Shankar is known for her outspoken attitude and has been sharing her honest views about the contestants on social media and interviews. She has criticised many contestants like Sandy, Kavin and Losliya over their inconsistent behaviour in Kamal Haasan-hosted show.

With her entry, the equations among the contestants are expected to change as she is likely to unmask the true faces of the contestants. So, the audience can expect a of drama inside Bigg Boss Tamil 3 house in the days to come.