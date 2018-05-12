Residents of a DDA colony in Delhi's Siddharth Extension allegedly assaulted a group of young men and women from Kashmir Thursday night, following an argument over feeding street dogs.

According to the youth, the residents hurled anti-Kashmiri abuses at them. An FIR, under sections of molestation, assault and outraging the modesty of a woman, has been registered based on a complaint by the woman. It is also found that the residents' welfare association (RWA) and the woman have filed 52 complaints against each other over the past five years.

"We find it normal to take care of the dogs. There are more than 30 families that take care of animals. But it was us who were targeted. The president of the RWA was present during the attack and took no steps to stop it," said the relative of the woman, according to Times of India.

Meanwhile, Area RWA president S N Pandey said, according to reports, the group was staying there a long time and no one ever interfered. However, they were asked not to feed dogs in the public places as there have been at least 10 incidents of dog bites in the past few months.

"There hasn't been any instance where these people were targeted for their religion or for being Kashmiris. The incident on Thursday too was a fall out of a number of arguments that had taken place earlier," said a resident, as reported.

A video of the incident has also gone viral and DCP (south-east) Chinmoy Biswal said that they are closing scanning the clip.