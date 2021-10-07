Annoyed over the gruesome killing of principal Supinder Kour, Sikh employees working in different government departments in Kashmir Valley have decided to boycott their duties on Friday as a mark of protest.

Enraged members of the Sikh community will decide the future course of action on Friday after the cremation of the deceased principal.

"We have called a meeting of our community members to decide the future course of action," chairman of All Parties Sikh Coordination Committee (APSCC) Kashmir, Jagmohan Singh Raina told International Business Times.

"Selective killings are going unabated in the Valley, our community members are living in constant fear," he said and regretted that despite repeated representation, no concrete action has been taken by the authorities to ensure the security of the minority community.

Killing a part of a deep-rooted conspiracy

Members of the Sikh community observed that killing was part of the conspiracy hatched to create a wedge among the majority and minority communities living in the Kashmir Valley. He said that people should be vigilant about the elements who want to exploit the situation for their ulterior political motives.

"Sikh youth who are working in different government departments will boycott their duties and sit at their homes as long as their security is not ensured by the government," Jagmohan Raina said and asked members of the majority Muslim community to intervene and secure the lives of minority community members.

Authorities are not ready to accept ground situation

Raina regretted that those at the helm of the affairs are not ready to accept the ground reality. "We are concerned about our security. Authorities should take some concrete step to revive the shattered confidence of our community," he said.

Its security lapse, govt must accept it: BJP

BJP general secretary (organization) Ashok Koul on Thursday condemned the killing of two innocent teachers in Srinagar, and termed it "barbaric."

Koul offered his condolences to the bereaved families in this time of grief. "It is unfortunate that security agencies have failed to thwart such attacks in Valley particularly in Srinagar," a Kashmir-based news agency reported quoting Koul.

"It is clear security lapse from the government end as seven civilians have been killed in Kashmir from the past five days", Koul said. Why our police and other agencies have failed to safeguard the lives of common citizens, he questioned.

He said it seems that there is a clear security lapse, and the government should beef up the security in the region to safeguard people. Presently there is a security threat prevailing in Srinagar, which was not there in Valley, Koul said.

28 civilians killed by terrorists this year

The Inspector general of Police Kashmir range, Vijay Kumar on Thursday said that a total of 28 civilians were killed by terrorists so far this year.

As per a statement issued by the police, 28 civilians have been killed by terrorists this year. "Out of 28, five persons belong to local Hindu and Sikh community and two non-local Hindu labourers," the statement reads.

"In all such cases, terrorists have been using pistols. These acts are committed by newly recruited terrorists or those who are about to join the terrorists' ranks. In some cases, OGWs have been found directly involved," the IGP said.

He, however, assured that the J&K Police is working hard. "We are identifying all such part-time and hybrid terrorists and strictest action shall be taken against them. We have received several leads and are working on the same. We have also been launching operations along with other security forces," he said.

The IGP said that to the killing of huge numbers of terrorists, destruction of their support structures, terrorists' handlers across got frustrated, changed their strategy, and started targeting unarmed policemen, politicians, civilians from minority communities including women.