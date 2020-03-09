A Kashmiri couple arrested in an alleged Islamic State (IS) plot ran a Twitter handle called Kashmirosint, which was a popular source of information about Kashmir. The account, however, does not exist now.

The couple, identified as Jahanjeb Sami (husband) and Hinda Bashir Beg (wife), who had alleged links to the ISIS were detained by the police from south Delhi's Jamia Nagar. According to sources, the couple was in contact with the ISIS unit from Afghanistan's Khorasan province and they were allegedly planning to carry out a suicide attack in Delhi.

"Kashmir Intel (@kashmirosint). OSINT, news and stories from Kashmir, India, Pakistan and Afghanistan. Discord," the Twitter handle said in its introduction.

A tweet on February 12 talked about the delay in restoration of broadband services in Kashmir amid efforts to build a firewall. It pointed out that that it is weird is that mobile Internet (2G) was enabled two weeks ago. Eighty- per cent of users use mobile Internet in Kashmir valley, broadband by only 20 per cent.

Broadband is more secure than the mobile Internet, has more accountability and directly controlled by the government. On Sunday, the Delhi Police special cell had arrested the Kashmiri couple from Okhla for alleged links with IS Khorasan module.

Detained for instigating anti-CAA protest

The police have seized some objectionable material from them and were interrogating them. According to sources, the couple was instigating the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests in Shaheen Bagh.

They were taken into custody from their home in south Delhi's Jamia Nagar, one of the major anti-CAA protest sites in the national capital. The police sources also claimed to have recovered some sensitive items from their possession.

"A couple, Jahanjeb Sami and Hinda Bashir Beg, linked to Khorasan Module of ISIS apprehended from Jamia Nagar, Okhla. The couple was instigating anti-CAA protests." Delhi DCP Pramod Singh Kushwaha said.

The ruling BJP has been alleging that the protests against the CAA were a conspiracy. While some BJP leaders accused the Congress party, there were many like Giriraj Singh and Kapil Mishra who claimed Pakistani hand in the agitation at Delhi's Shaheen Bagh where hundreds of women have been staging a sit-in protest against the amended citizenship Act.