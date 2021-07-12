A video of a middle-aged woman has gone viral on social media in which the 'helpless' woman of Budgam district of central Kashmir was asking the authorities to re-locate the high tension wires and transformer installed by the Power Development Department (PDD) in her property without her consent.

Not only high tension wires and a transformer was installed without the consent of the owner of the land, but officials of the PDD have also pruned a major portion of the walnut tree in the premises of the woman.

As per routine exercise to prune branches of trees falling on wires to ensure smooth power supply, the officials of the PDD have chopped off some branches of walnuts trees and this action of the department infuriated the woman, who expressed her anger in a live on social media.

After the video of this woman went viral on different social media platforms, authorities swung into action and deputed teams of concerned departments to sort out the issue.

Woman alleges harassment; demands removal of transformer

"How can any government agency install infrastructure in a private property?", asked Sarla Devi. She regretted that instead of removing the wires and transformers, authorities were rather harassing her.

"Since 2002 we have been repeatedly asking the authorities to remove these wires and transformers but to no avail," Sarla Devi told International Business Times. "Two days back, some officials of the PDD have pruned huge portion of walnut trees which I have nourished for the last many years", she said, adding, "Officials should avoid pruning trees with fruits".

Chief Engineer assures to address grievances of woman

Although Chief Engineer, Power Development Department Kashmir division, Aijaz Ahmad Dar is not aware of the incident, he promised to address all grievances of the woman. "Executive Engineer Budgam may be aware of the incident but I assured that complaints of woman would be addresses", CE told International Business Times and added that he will seek a report from the concerned officers in this regard.

PDD deputes teams to explore possibilities of shifting wires

After netizens shared video of the woman on social media, the Power Development Department deputed teams to shift high tension wires from the premises of the woman's land. "Today some officials of the PDD visited our premises to explore the possibility of shifting wires", Sarla Devi said and hoped that those responsible for trespassing in her land, especially pruning walnuts would be brought to book.

Issue sorted out, claims police

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Budgam Tahir Khan The International Business Times that issue has been sorted out by the police. "The main issue was pruning of the walnut tree", he said.