Jammu and Kashmir Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha said on Friday that over 300 movies and TV serials have been shot in Kashmir after the launch of the new film policy two years ago and this has resulted in the revival of film tourism in the union territory.

Sinha inaugurated the first day shooting of TV serial 'Pashmina' ( The traditional Kashmiri shawl weaving yarn) at the Zero Bridge in Srinagar on Friday.

He said on the occasion that J&K is once again emerging as a favourite film destination.

"The era of 1980 when Hollywood and Bollywood films were shot in Kashmir is returning.

"The revival of film tourism will help J&K's economy grow and provide youth livelihood opportunities", Sinha said.

