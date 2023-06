Upon the successful completion of G20 tourism meeting in Srinagar last month, J&K is making all the preparations to welcome tourists. Days after the Jammu and Kashmir government made life jackets mandatory for Shikara boats in Dal and Nigeen lakes, the tourism department on Friday publicly shared a rate card for Shikara rides in the famous Dal Lake.

By fixing the rates for Shikara rides, the government has addressed the issue of tourists being overcharged for scenic boat ride along the Dal Lake. The J&K Tourism Department has listed rates for different services to avail during the Shikara ride. From enjoying the full-day ride to hourly rates, the rate card has everything, including crossing charges for boats in different ghats.

Take a look at the fixed rates below for your reference:

Shikara Ride in Nigeen

Rs 700/hour upto 3km Rs 400 for every subsequent hour Rs 2,700/Shikara per Day (6 hours)

Shikara Ride in Dal Lake

Rs 700/hour upto 3km Rs 400 for every subsequent hour Rs 2,700/Shikara per Day (6 hours)

Other rates

From Ghat 23,24 & 25 to Charchinar (Sonalank): Rs 550/- Return From Ghat 23,24 & 25 to Hazratbal (Ruplank): Rs 1,400/- Return From Ghat 22 to Charchinar (Sonalank): Rs 650/- Return From Ghat 22 to Hazratbal (Ruplank): Rs 1,400/- Return From Ghat 21 to Charchinar (Sonalank): Rs 900/- Return From Ghat 21 to Hazratbal (Ruplank): Rs 600/- Return From Ghat 18,19 & 20 to Charchinar (Sonalank): Rs 1,000/- Return From Ghat 18,19 & 20 to Nehru Park: Rs 350/- Return From Ghat 18,19 & 20 to Hazratbal: Rs 1,500/- Return From Nehru Park to Charchinar: Rs 1,300/- Return From Western Foreshore road ghat to Nehru Park: Rs 550/- Return From Western Foreshore road ghat to Charchinar (Sonalank): Rs 1,500/- Return

Crossing charges for boats

Crossing from Ghat 1-12 to First Row of Houseboats: Rs 50/- per Shikara Crossing from Ghat 1-12 to Golden Lake: Rs 75/- per Shikara Crossing from Ghat 13 & 17 to First Row of Houseboats: Rs 75/- per Shikara Crossing from Ghat 13 & 17 to Back Row of Houseboats: Rs 100/- per Shikara Crossing from Ghat 18 & 22 to Kabutar Khana houseboat row: Rs 100/- per Shikara Crossing from Ghat 15, 16 & 17 to Nehru Park: Rs 20/- per person From Nishat Ghat to Hazratbal: Rs 1,100/- per Shikara From Nishat Ghat to Nehru Park: Rs 1,300/- per Shikara From Shalimar Ghat to Hazratbal: Rs 1,300/- per Shikara From Shalimar Ghat to Nehru Park: Rs 1,600/- per Shikara Nigeen Lake Crossing from eastern shore to western shore: Rs 100/- per Shikara Nigeen Lake Crossing to Bathing Boat Nigeen: Rs 80/- per Shikara

Bookmark this page for reference for your next Kashmir trip.