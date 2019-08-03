Live

Uncertainty looms over the Kashmir Valley after the Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) administration asked the Amarnath yatra pilgrims and the tourists to cut short their stay in the Valley and leave as soon as possible amid intelligence inputs of terror threats.

The state government's notice to the Amarnath pilgrims and the tourists in the Kashmir Valley read: "Keeping in view the latest intelligence inputs of terror threats, with specific targeting of the Amarnath yatra, and given the prevailing security situation in the Kashmir Valley, in the interest of safety and security of the tourists and Amarnath Yatris, it is advised that they may curtail their stay in the Valley immediately and take necessary measures to return as soon as possible."

National Conference leader and former J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah called the advisory as "unprecedented". Former CM Mehbooba Mufti said the J&K government's advisory to Amarnath pilgrims and other tourists to curtail their visit "immediately" in view of the security threat based on the intel inputs, has created chaos and triggered panic in the Valley.

