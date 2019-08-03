Uncertainty looms over the Kashmir Valley after the Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) administration asked the Amarnath yatra pilgrims and the tourists to cut short their stay in the Valley and leave as soon as possible amid intelligence inputs of terror threats.
The state government's notice to the Amarnath pilgrims and the tourists in the Kashmir Valley read: "Keeping in view the latest intelligence inputs of terror threats, with specific targeting of the Amarnath yatra, and given the prevailing security situation in the Kashmir Valley, in the interest of safety and security of the tourists and Amarnath Yatris, it is advised that they may curtail their stay in the Valley immediately and take necessary measures to return as soon as possible."
National Conference leader and former J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah called the advisory as "unprecedented". Former CM Mehbooba Mufti said the J&K government's advisory to Amarnath pilgrims and other tourists to curtail their visit "immediately" in view of the security threat based on the intel inputs, has created chaos and triggered panic in the Valley.
Kashmir citizens fear scrapping of Article 35A
The people of Jammu and Kashmir feared that the Centre may have plans to do away with Article 35A of the Constitution, which gives exclusive rights to the state's residents in government jobs and land.
Thousands of additional paramilitary personnel were flown in, which has fueled speculations over the abrogation of Article 35A with Kashmir-based parties warning the Centre of dire consequences if the Centre chooses to do so.
Keep calm, don't believe rumours: Governor Malik
A delegation of Jammu and Kashmir politicians, including former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti, Shah Faesal, Sajjad Lone and Imran Ansari, met Governor Satya Pal Malik over the "panic" in the Valley. Malik has asked to "maintain calm and not believe rumours" that are circulating in the Kashmir Valley. The governor also said that there were serious and credible inputs regarding terrorist attacks on the Amarnath Yatra.
