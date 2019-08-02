Tensions spiked in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday after the Centre rushed 28,000 troops of the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) to Kashmir Valley, in addition to the 10,000 troops which were deployed there last week.

The sound of frequent flying of Indian Air Force fighter jets added to the worries of residents due to simmering Indo-Pak strain. Meanwhile, IAF jets have been patrolling since alert has been sounded in the state of Jammu and Kashmir.

According to the official sources, the troops started arriving on Thursday morning and have been deployed at various places.

Reacting to the development, former Jammu and Kashmir CM and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah said, "What "ongoing situation" in Kashmir would require the army AND the Air Force to be put on alert? This isn't about 35A or delimitation. This sort of alert, if actually issued, would be about something very different."

In wake of the leaks of 'troop movement', over 280 companies of paramilitary forces have been deployed in the Kashmir Valley to strengthen the counter-insurgency grid.

However, speculations are rife that the deployment was due to Narendra Modi-led BJP government's decision to scrap Article 35A, which defines permanent residents of the state and bars outsiders from purchasing and owning immovable property.

The forces have been put on high alert as Centre fears a massive protest in the Valley.

Meanwhile, the Amarnath Yatra has been suspended till August 4 due to adverse weather conditions. But, the weather department has not predicted any major change in weather conditions.

Last week, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval visited Kashmir for two days. The move to send the troops came after Doval's visit.