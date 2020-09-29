An incident occurred in the Valley, a private school teacher from south Kashmir's Pulwama district who was allegedly involved in threatening locals by pasting threat posters in Kakapora, was arrested by the Police.

According to a police official,"Police station Kakapora received a complaint from locals of Gundipora Kakapora stated that on 10-09-2020 posters purportedly on behalf of Lashkar-I-Islam were found pasted in Gundipora Kakapora area of Pulwama,"

"The posters depicting threat message to some youth including few girl students besides, their involvement in adultery/prostitution and informers of security forces. The posters thereby created fear psychosis among the general public especially those who have been given life threat."

A case FIR No. 69/2020 under relevant sections of law was registered at Police Station Kakapora and investigation was initiated.

Accused arrested, shifted to a police custody

The teacher has been identified as Muzamil Ahmad Dar resident of Gundibagh Kakapora. He has been arrested and shifted to a police station where he remains in custody.

During further investigation, officers learnt that the accused person was having some personal enmity with some persons of the area and in order to defame them, he had prepared posters on the letterhead of a fake outfit and pasted them at public places, read the statement further.

The spokesman said the accused is working as a teacher in a private educational institute at Pampore.