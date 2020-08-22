The people of Kashmir are all set to have their 'finger lickin' good' moment as Srinagar gets its first-ever Kentucky Fried Chicken outlet. This move comes a year after Article 370 was abrogated and the state of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh were bifurcated into Union Territories

While Jammu already has two outlets, this is the first in Srinagar. The fried chicken outlet has been opened near SP Higher Secondary, MA road.

Dream come true, Naya Kashmir: Kashmiri youth share excitement

Kashmiri netizens couldn't contain their excitement and started trending #NayaKashmir. Sharing their excitement on Twitter. One wrote, "I remember those days when we used to go to Delhi to eat at KFC. But now our dream has come true. The first KFC outlet has opened in Kashmir post abrogation of Article 370. You know, its "finger lickin' good". KFC in Kashmir, Naya Kashmir

Another said, "First KFC is open in #Srinagar and people have gone bonkers. As my friend said "yai fried chicken ke dukaan hai, COVID ka vaccine nahee."

"First day of KFC Outlet in Srinagar #Kashmir Radicals who were constantly interfering in the concept of #Nyakashmir to stop it and spread more radicalism, please take a look at it. Now Your book stores are closed, so stop reading radical books & join hands with #NayaKashmir"