A flood alert has been issued in South Kashmir after the water levels of Jhelum river crossed the danger mark due to incessant rains in the Valley on Friday, June 29.

The Chief Engineer of Kashmir Irrigation and Flood Control (I&FC) Department, Mir Muhammad Shahnawaz, confirmed the flood alert and said:

"After crossing the line of 21, we are declaring the flood alert. The way it is raining it seems the level will further rise and cross the danger line of 21. We have already deputed the staff on the ground. They are continuously monitoring the water levels at different places," Kashmir Reader quoted Shahnawaz as saying.

The I&FC Department has alerted citizens of a flood-like situation in Sangam as the gauge readings of the Jhelum river have been consistently rising since Friday morning.

"The habitation residing along the embankments of River Jhelum / Nallah and in low lying areas of South Kashmir are advised to remain vigilant. Besides, the staff deputed on flood duty in South Kashmir is directed to report to their respective sectors/beats," the Irrigation and Flood Control Department statement read.

Despite the warnings, the local Meteorological Department had said that there is a chance of improvement in the weather conditions from Saturday morning.

According to the official I&FC Department Twitter handle, the gauge readings at 7 pm on Friday were as follows:

29 June 2018 RIVER JHELUM i. Sangam = 22.05 ft ii. Ram Munshibagh = 14.34 ft iii. Asham = 5.16 ft TRIBUTARIES i. Vishow Nallah at Khudwani = 9.19 m ii. Rambiyara Nallah at Vachi = 3.96 m iii. Lidder Nallah at Batkoot = 1.64 m

The flash floods in Kashmir also resulted in 165 students of Govt Boys School in Hirpora, Shopian, being trapped in the deluge. However, the Jammu and Kashmir police, along with the help of SDRF team, managed to rescue the students safely.

This is not the first time that the Jhelum river has crossed the danger mark. In September 2014, torrential rain had led to massive flooding in the Kashmir valley. Over 277 people in India and nearly 280 people in Pakistan had lost their lives during the flooding. The damage to the property was also estimated to be around Rs 5,000 to Rs 6,000 crore.

Here is the government order of the declaration of floods:

Here are pictures and videos of Jhelum river: