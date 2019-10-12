Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan celebrated Kashmir Day on Friday by leading a 'human chain' demonstration in Islamabad to show solidarity with the Kashmiri community.

Participants formed a human chain stretched for several kilometers starting from D-Chowk to the Convention Centre area in the city, according to Pakistan media, Geo TV. Reports suggest that people from all sections of the society participated in the demonstration.

Khan said that the event held was to show Pakistan's hard stance of standing by the people of Kashmir to the world.

In his speech at the event, he accused international media of bias and compared the media coverage given to the Hong Kong protests with the Kashmir issue. He said despite both the protests strived for democratic freedom, the Kashmir issue was ignored.

On Twitter, he wrote, "For over 2 months with a complete blackout of communications, thousands imprisoned,including entire spectrum of political leadership plus children, & a growing humanitarian crisis. In IOJK 100k Kashmiris have been killed over 30 yrs fighting for their right to self determination."

Senior members of the government including President Arif Alvi, Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani, State Minister for Climate Change Zartaj Gul, Prime Minister's advisor on Information, Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan, Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Ali Amin Gandapur were also part of the chain.

Recently, India slammed Pakistan for making up numbers to substantiate their claims without any proof after Pakistan's Minister of Foreign Affairs Shah Mehmood Qureshi refused to name the 58 countries that he claimed were backing his country on the Kashmir issue.