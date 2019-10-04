Pakistan's Minister of Foreign Affairs Shah Mehmood Qureshi refused to answer a television anchor's question on the 58 countries that he claimed were backing his country on the Kashmir issue.

The incident took place during a talk show on Pakistani news channel Express News. Qureshi was asked to name the 58 countries that he claimed had supported Islamabad on the Kashmir issue, according to reports.

Refusing to answer the question, he snapped at host Javed Chaudhry, saying: "On whose agenda are you working?" adding "Are you going to tell me or decide which countries have or have not supported Pakistan at the UN?... You may write whatever you want!" he was quoted as saying by ANI.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, on September 12, tweeted stating that 58 countries have joined Pakistan's stance on Kashmir.

"I commend the 58 countries that joined Pakistan in Human Rights Council on 10 Sept reinforcing demands of int community for India to stop use of force, lift siege, remove other restrictions, respect & protect Kashmiris' rights & resolve Kashmir dispute through UNSC resolutions," he said.

A day later, Qureshi also tweeted saying that Pakistan will be announcing the joint statement on behalf of the 50 countries to the United Nations Human Rights Council.

"Pakistan today also announces the delivery of a historic joint statement on behalf of over 50 countries to the UN Human Rights Council. For this, we asked that the Council immediately take the following steps #HRC42," the tweet said.

However, when asked about the tweets, Qureshi refused to name the countries and pressed the host, telling him to show him the tweet in question.

"No! No! Show me the tweet I have written, not what Prime Minister Khan has written. You have said my tweet... show that to me. I want my tweet," he said.

However, after the minister was shown the tweet, he said that there wasn't anything objectionable in the tweet.

"I stand by what I have said. What is so surprising in this....whose agenda are you following?"