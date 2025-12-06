The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Crime Branch Kashmir has booked a couple for cheating innocent people in the name of overseas export businesses and allotting gas agencies.

Although several cases had already been registered against the couple, the notorious husband, Zahid Bashir Sofi alias Shagoo, has once again been booked following the filing of a chargesheet in a high-value export scam, reaffirming concerns over his long-standing pattern of financial fraud and continued evasion of law enforcement.

According to an official spokesperson, the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Crime Branch Kashmir has filed a chargesheet in Case FIR No. 31/2023 under Sections 420 and 120-B RPC before the Hon'ble Court of the City Judge, Srinagar, against two accused persons, including habitual offender Zahid Bashir Sofi @ Shagoo, S/o Bashir Ahmad, R/o House No. 2, Andrabi Colony, Narbal. Since both accused persons continue to remain absconding, the chargesheet has been presented in absentia under Section 512 CrPC.

Zahid Bashir Shagoo and his wife, Shugufta, have already been found involved in multiple earlier fraud cases, including Case FIR No. 21/2022 and Case FIR No. 13/2018, both pertaining to the alleged fraudulent extraction of money on the pretext of providing gas agencies. Chargesheets in these cases have also been filed before the competent courts in absentia under Section 512 CrPC after they evaded arrest, the spokesperson added.

The EOW noted that Shagoo's repeated involvement in high-value fraud cases reflects a persistent pattern of alleged criminal conduct, resulting in substantial financial losses to victims. His continued evasion of law enforcement remains a matter of serious concern.

In Case FIR No. 31/2023, the matter originated from a written complaint alleging that Zahid Bashir Sofi, alias Shagoo, deceitfully induced the complainant to invest in a purported export business involving mutton, rice, and other goods destined for Dubai.

Shagoo, in alleged collusion with co-accused Javeed Ahmad Shah, is reported to have executed a carefully planned scheme that included taking the complainant to Punjab to sign a forged agreement with "Mahabir Rice Mill", Mahabir Solvent, Rice Market, GT Road, Karnal, and subsequently escorting him to Dubai to create false credibility for the purported venture. Based on these misrepresentations, the complainant invested ₹34,74,600, which, as per the investigation, was misappropriated.

The probe established the use of forged documents, fabricated agreements, and deliberate inducement, leading to offences punishable under Sections 420 and 120-B RPC. Accordingly, the chargesheet has been submitted before the Hon'ble Court for judicial determination.

"If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of the accused chronic habitual offender Zahid Bashir Shagoo, they are requested to share it with the investigating agency. The identity of the information provider will be kept confidential," the official spokesperson said.