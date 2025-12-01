Amid shouts of "Bharat Mata Ki Jai," 262 young cadets from different parts of Jammu and Kashmir today took an oath to defend the motherland and pledged to serve as disciplined and dedicated soldiers of the Indian Army.

These young cadets hail from Kupwara, Baramulla, Budgam and Srinagar districts of the Kashmir Valley. They were formally inducted into the Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry (JKLI) Regiment on Monday in an impressive ceremony held at Dansal in Jammu district.

"Amid Dansal's crisp, wintry breath and beneath the solemn heights of the Trikuta hills, 262 valiant sons of Jammu & Kashmir inscribed their legacy deep into the annals of valour at the Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry Regimental Centre, Dansal— the winter outpost of the main Regimental Centre at Srinagar," Jammu-based defence spokesperson Lt Col Suneel Bartwal said.

"With martial melodies stirring the cold breeze, these recruits, clad in courage and pride, advanced with unwavering spirit, epitomising the indomitable protectors of the nation," he added.

Lieutenant General P.K. Mishra, General Officer Commanding (GOC), White Knight Corps, reviewed the passing-out parade held at the JAKLI Regimental Training Centre in Dansal.

Families of the soldiers were honoured with the 'Gaurav Padak' in recognition of their support, as they witnessed their sons transform from recruits into dedicated guardians of the nation.

Addressing the gathering, Lt Gen Mishra said the recruits would serve not just the uniform but the very essence of India. He congratulated them, describing the event as a powerful reaffirmation of their resolve to safeguard the nation's sovereignty.

As the final salute was rendered and the Tricolour rose high, the new soldiers marked the beginning of their journey in uniform—rifles firm and spirits strong.

Dansal's winter haze and soft sun, overlooked by the celestial Trikuta hills, added a profound dimension to the spectacle.

"The proud families, honoured with the 'Gaurav Padak' in recognition of their selfless support, witnessed their sons' transformation from spirited recruits into formidable guardians of the nation — casting a lasting vision of courage, resilience and hope, a narrative etched into the soul of the nation," the defence PRO said.