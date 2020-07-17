The character Komolika in Ekta Kapoor's Kasautii Zindagii Kay is an antagonist who is on a mission to destroy to love story of the lead pair Anurag and Prerna. Komolika is massively popular all because of Urvashi Dholakia, who played the role in the first season. She had left a lasting impression on the viewers and had raised the bar for other actresses to fit into her shoes.

Hina, who initially portrayed the iconic character in the second season, lived up to the viewers' expectations and garnered praises for portraying the role of vamp Komolika effortlessly. However, within a few months of the show, Hina decided to quit leaving fans and producers shocked. She was then replaced by Aamna Sharif, who surprisingly managed to win hearts of the viewers with her steller performance.

Let's take a look at the two Komolikas of television - Hina and Aamna's net worth.

Hina Khan net worth:

Hina is a popular name in the television industry. She rose to popularity with the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai where she played the role of Akshara for good eight years. Post quitting the hit show, Hina went on to feature in some top-rated shows like Bigg Boss 11 and Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. However, it was her outing at the Cannes Film Festival 2019 that grabbed her global attention. She recently made her Bollywood debut with Hacked.

Reportedly, the gorgeous actress is one of the highest-paid actors in the Indian television industry and charges a whopping Rs1 lakh to Rs 1.25 lakhs for each episode. According to a report in Republic World, Hina's net worth is estimated to be around $5 million (approximately Rs 37 crore).

Aamna Sharif net worth:

Aamna is another popular name in the television industry and gained fame with her role as Kashish in Kahiin To Hoga. She has also been part of Bollywood films like Aloo Chaat, Aao Wish Karein and Mohit Suri's Ek Villain.

In 2019, Aamna made her television comeback with Kasautii Zindagii Kay. According to the report, Aamna Sharif's net worth is estimated to be $0.5 Million (approximately Rs 3.75 crore).