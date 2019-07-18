Parth Samthaan, who plays the male lead role of Anurag Basu in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, is known to be a fitness freak. The actor recently shared a hot shirtless picture of himself on Instagram where he can be seen flaunting his abs.

Parth captioned his post as, "This post....is brought to you by Hardwork and Dedication! What's your secret? #wednesdaymotivation #nostopping." The picture surely does speak volumes about the amount of hard work Parth has put in to build the physique. The drool-worthy picture received a lot of praises from fans. Hina Khan, who is a fitness enthusiast herself, liked the image as well.

Meanwhile, Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 is ruling the TRP charts. Besides the interesting storyline and the performances of the team, the lead pair - Erica Fernandes aka Prerna and Parth's chemistry is also loved by fans worldwide. However, the recent entry of Karan Singh Grover as Mr Bajaj and his chemistry with Erica has been grabbing all the limelight.

Coming to the current plot of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, Prerna tied the knot with Rishab Bajaj ditching Anurag. She married Bajaj in order to safeguard Anurag and the entire Basu family from his cruel intentions. The newlyweds headed to Switzerland for their honeymoon.

According to reports, heartbroken with the news of Prerna's marriage, Anurag will fake his death for his family. As the Basu family mourns their son's death, Anurag will follow Prerna and Bajaj to Switzerland to seek revenge. The lead pair - Anurag and Prerna - will also have a faceoff in the scenic location where Anurag will try to grab his ladylove by her neck to know the reason for her ditching him. Prerna will act rudely with Anurag in an attempt to make him hate her.