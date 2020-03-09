The ongoing track of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 is currently riding high on drama. The shocking twist and turns are keeping the ardent viewers hooked to their TV sets and it seems the makers are up to throw more such high-voltage drama in the storyline.

According to a TellyChakkar report, Anurag (Parth Samthaan) and Komolika's (Aamna Sharif) daughter will revive the former and Prerna's (Erica Fernandes) love in the upcoming episodes.

In the ongoing track, the show has taken eight-year-leap and Prerna is back to seek revenge from Anurag, who tried to kill her and was also responsible for the death of child. Anurag and Prerna also had a hit and miss moment at the airport, and during the Durga Pooja pandal but in the upcoming episode, Komolika's daughter Diya will meet Prerna, and this will bring the major twist in the storyline.

The new twists

The meeting will lead to a special bond between Prerna and Diya and the latter will help bring Anurag and Prerna closer. Further, it will be revealed in the upcoming episodes of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 that Diya is Anurag and Komolika's daughter and not Sneha (Anurag and Prerna's child) as assumed by fans. Anurag will recall the time when he married Komolika on the day of Prerna's death. He will regret visiting the farmhouse in a drunken state, getting intimate with Komolika and even marrying her by mistake.

Komolika, on the other hand, will feel insecure that her daughter Diya too couldn't bring her closer to Anurag, who loves his daughter but not her.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 change in telecast days

Recently, there were reports that the makers were undergoing a major change on the show. It was said that ardent viewers would get treated with an extra dose of the Star Plus show. If reports were to be believed, Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 would be telecast six days a week instead of five.

The extension was coming to the Ekta Kapoor show due to a lack of weekend content as Star Plus' Divya Drishti that aired on Saturdays and Sundays was going off-air.