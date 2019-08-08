Hunk Parth Samthaan is currently one of the most sought after actors of the telly town. His role as Anurag Basu in top-rated show Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 has not only earned him a lot of praises but also a massive fan base on social media.

The actor, who is quite active on Instagram, recently shared his thoughts on Mumbai traffic. Fed up with the traffic, Parth vented out his anger by posting a picture of jammed road but what's interesting is the caption where he has a special request to his fans. The caption read: "Please give me chopper instead of cakes to avoid traffic, please," the caption read. Hilarious isn't it?

Meanwhile, Parth was recently seen shaking a leg with Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 co-star Erica Fernandes on dance reality show Nach Baliye 9. The couple made an appearance as special guests and announced the bottom two performers of the week.

When asked about the his experience dancing on the show, he told Bollywood Life: "I'm thankful that fans are liking us and we had great fun performing together, this was our first performance together for a reality show and Erica and I were super excited. It was a different feeling altogether, we were also nervous performing in front of a live audience and judges but overall we had lots of fun."

However, he seemed to avoid divulging much on rumours of his breakup with Erica. When asked to comment on their alleged split, the Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 star, who was in a rush post his performance simply said, "My relation with Erica is cordial."