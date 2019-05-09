Ever since Ekta Kapoor announced on beginning the hunt for new Mr Bajaj in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 on Instagram, several names have cropped up to play the iconic character earlier essayed by Ronit Roy in the first part.

Sharing an old video of Ronit as Mr Bajaj, Ekta wrote on social media: "The time has come ! To say bye to @ronitboseroy as d iconic mr bajaj ! N d search for d new one@begins! I have cast ( n not 'casted' As someone told me) Ronit in many roles but this remains our most iconic one together @iam_ejf @the_parthsamthaan @realhinakhan @poojabanerjeee @subhavi all have been perfect as anurag Prerna komo Nivi .. willl bajaj match up( hmmmm)."

And now, rumour has it that Karan Wahi has bagged the role, SpotboyE reported. If everything goes as planned, the handsome actor will sign the contract soon and will be seen reprising the role of Mr Bajaj and even romance Erica Fernandes aka Prerna on Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2.

Meanwhile, Erica celebrated her birthday on May 7 with co-star Parth Samthaan aka Anurag Basu. The actors, who are rumoured to be dating in real life, took a break from their hectic work schedule and flew off to Mussoorie to celebrate the special day.

Erica took to Instagram to share every detail of her Mussoorie trip with Parth. From gorging on some delicious pizza to cutting the birthday cake at midnight, both Erica and Parth made sure to keep their fans updated on all that went down at the special birthday bash away from the hustle and bustle of Mumbai city.