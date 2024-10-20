It is that time of the year again! The prettiest brides of Bollywood would adorn their most exquisite traditional wear and light up our social media feeds with their endearing Karwa Chauth pictures. From Taapsee Pannu who hasn't shared any of her wedding pictures to Sonakshi Sinha who chose a civil wedding ceremony; let's take a look at actresses who will be celebrating the festival for the first time.

Rakul Preet Singh – Jackky Bhagnani: Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani got married in a grand ceremony in Goa this year. The duo got married on February 21 in presence of close friends and family. Rakul will be celebrating her first Karwa Chauth this year and the pictures are something we just can't wait to get our hold on.

Taapsee Pannu – Mathias Boe: Punjabi beauty Taapsee Pannu will also be celebrating her first Karwa Chauth this year. Taapsee and Mathias got married in an intimate ceremony this year. The duo hasn't shared a single picture of their wedding with anyone till date and one can only hope that Pannu wouldn't mind sharing pictures of her first Karwa Chauth.

Kriti Kharbanda – Pulkit Samrat: Another couple we can't wait to see celebrate the festival and share pictures is Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat. The two had a big fat Punjabi wedding in March this year in Gurgaon. There wedding pictures looked straight out of a dream and we can't wait for them to share pictures of the festival meant for married couples.

Sonakshi Sinha – Zaheer Iqbal: Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer got married in a civil ceremony in Mumbai this year. Their wedding evoked mixed reactions due to their religious backgrounds but the two shut down their critics with their love and holy union. There is no denying the fact that the fans and followers of the couple would be delighted to see the karwa Chauth pictures of their favourite celeb.

Lin Laishram – Randeep Hooda and Aditi Rao Hydari – Siddharth: The two couples got married this year and shared dreamy pictures from their wedding ceremony. It would be interesting to see them celebrate Karwa Chauth and share the pictures with their fans.