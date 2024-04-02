Bollywood actor Kriti Kharbanda took nuptial vows with Pulkit Samrat last month. The newlywed is enjoying this phase of bridal bliss and often takes to social media and shares videos and pictures from their wedding festivities.

The couple celebrated their first Holi as a married couple and also cooked their pehli rasoi for each other. Less than a month and Kriti Kharbanda got back to work.

The actor is also seen hitting the gym. Taking to social media Kriti Sanon shared her picture in comfy athleisure and captioned her picture as "back at it". With a dumbbell in hand to perform arm exercises, Kriti wore a black and white tie-dye printed tank top with a grey pair of baggy sweatpants. She was seen wearing a traditional red and white bridal bangle, worn from her chooda ceremony.

'Sorry main cash nahi laayi hoon': Newlywed Kriti Kharbanda receives special blessings at traffic signal; actor greets them with namaste

On Tuesday, the actor was papped in her car where she was seen receiving blessings from transgender.

A video shared on paparazzi handle shows, a group of transgenders blessing newlywed Kriti Sanon while she was seated inside her car. Kriti gave them some amount of money and said, 'mein cash nai lai hoon..'( I haven't got cash).

The transgenders kept their hand on her head and showered her with blessings. While Kriti greeted them with namaste.

As soon as the video caught the attention of netizens, they lauded Kriti for her warm gesture and lauded her for being kind and humble.

Pre-wedding pictures and videos of Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat

Meanwhile, last week Kriti Kharbanda shared pictures from their haldi ceremony. Which wasn't sans traditional; haldi ( turmeric). The couple opted for multani mitti instead of Haldi.

In the pictures, Pulkit is seen in a printed yellow kurta and white pyjamas, whereas Kriti wore an orange crop top, palazzo pants, and dupatta, matching them with golden earrings.

Work front

Pulkit recently appeared in the third instalment of Fukrey and had a brief role in Zoya Akhtar's web show, Made in Heaven Season 2. Kriti is gearing up for the release of her upcoming movie, Risky Romeo, scheduled for May this year.