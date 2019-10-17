Karva Chauth, an Indian festival observed by married Hindu and Sikh women, falls on October 17 of 2019. On this day, women will fast the entire day to pray for their husband's well-being and will eat at the end of the day after looking at the full moon.

Karva Chauth usually falls on the fourth day of the Hindu month of Kartik which comes around the harvest time. While Karwa means a clay pot, Chauth means fourth. This implies that the festival is celebrated on the fourth day of the month of Kartik.

On Karva Chauth, the married woman will eat sargi or a meal prepared by her mother-in-law in the morning and will observe a fast throughout the day without food and water. The mornings will involve women gathering in each other's houses, applying henna and preparing for the evening function.

The evening festivities consist of prayers the woman offers for the longevity of their husbands and they break their fast when the moon appears. The woman looks at the rising moon through a strainer and looks at her husband's face through the same strainer. He then gives her some sweet and water and helps break her fast.

The rituals are also performed by unmarried girls, who wish for a good life partner. But they don't look at the moon, instead break their fast by looking at a star.

According to Mahabharata, Savitri begged Lord Yama to spare her husband, Satyavan's soul and when the God of Death refused, she stopped eating and drinking and followed Yama. When Yama granted her a boon, she asked for children who were fathered by Satayavan. Having no choice but to grant the boon, Yama restored Satyavan's life.

Moon timings today

Karwa Chauth puja timings: According to the Drikpanchang, the puja will be scheduled to start at 5:46 pm and end at 7:02 pm. The auspicious time will last 1 hour 16 minutes.

Karwa Chauth fasting or Upvasa time: 6:27 am to 8:16 pm.

Moonrise time : 8:16 pm

As you worship the moon god and pray for the long life of your husband. May you be blessed with all that your heart desires.

As you celebrate the bond of marriage, wishing you a life of love and togetherness today and always. Happy Karva Chauth!

On this Karwa Chauth, sending my heartfelt wishes your way. May all your prayers for your husband's well-being, be answered today, and always. Happy Karwa Chauth!

The Mangal sutra reminds of the promises that bind two souls together. And, the colour of Mehndi proves the depth of your love. Wishing you a very happy Karwa Chauth!

May the sight of full moon fill your heart with happiness. Wishing you a blessed Karwa Chauth.

May the bond grow stronger with each passing day. May your life be filled with love, goodwill and prosperity. Wishing you all a very happy Karwa Chauth!

Hope this day strengthens the bond of love between you two. May the almighty bless you with a happy and long married life. Happy Karwa Chauth!